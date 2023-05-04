‘Say cheese’ with new Hattiesburg Pocket Alley artwork

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new piece of art in Hattiesburg’s Pocket Alley, “Say Cheese,” will surely please even the most discerning of palates.

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission said the artist, Caren Loy, is no stranger to the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum. She has participated in making many pieces for the Hattiesburg Pocket Art Gallery.

In March, Caren designed and painted one of the Ostrich Eggs that were displayed in the museum’s March exhibit. She also recently won first place in the Hattiesburg Arts Council’s “Take a Seat” exhibition.

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum staff learned that Caren and her husband, an active member of the military, are being relocated to Kansas in July.

Since Caren has been such a large contributor to the alley and the art gallery, Milo, the museum curator, did not want to see her go without having a permanent piece of art to remember her by.

Caren was asked to put her whimsical, uplifting spin on a piece of art right at the feet of all guests as they enter the pocket alley.

The artist reportedly took one look at an old, rusty manhole and declared that it looked like a “wheel of cheese” (Milo’s favorite food).

“As an adult artist, I have continued to develop my skills based mostly through curiosity and different sparks of inspiration,” said Caren. “Once an idea forms in my imagination, I feel compelled to see it through.”

Caren not only painted a delicious piece of cheddar but also made a 3D “Mouse Charcuterie Tray,” complete with fruit, a spilling bowl and lots of mouse shenanigans.

Visitors can also find a mouse nearby hiding and waiting to take your picture if they “say cheese”

During the pandemic, Caren and her children would walk around their neighborhood and write inspirational messages or pictures on the roads with chalk. Caren encourages her children to “make messes” and thinks strange ideas are the BEST ideas.

“Along with most people, I found myself looking for a change when the pandemic arrived, and that was the time sidewalk art, window art and the like became popular, so I decided to pursue public art,” Caren said.

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum and Alley are open for guests to enjoy 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

