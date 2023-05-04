Renovations ahead for Kamper Park in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City will soon see renovations taking place at Kamper Park.

Starting Wednesday, crews will be on-site, updating the tennis courts and installing pickleball courts.

Currently, the park features eight tennis courts. However, the update will include six tennis courts and two pickleball courts.

“There’s a lot of demand for pickleball right now, and we’re trying to create capacity,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said.

The courts have not been renovated in the last 10 years.

“Of course, Kamper Park is one of the iconic parks in our city, and so, to see an update like this that came about through our 1 percent Parks and Recreation Tax that our citizens passed back in 2019 is exciting,” Barker said.

Barker said the renovations should take about three months to complete.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.