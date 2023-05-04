Remembering the life of Hattiesburg Zoo’s beloved tiger

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The expectation of his passing did not make things any easier when Hattiesburg Zoo employees heard that its beloved tiger had died.

Kipling was 16 years old, after all, elderly by Sumatran tiger standards. Everyone at the zoo knew he was slowing down, exhibiting signs of a tiger heading into his final months, weeks, days, hours.

Still, even for professionals, Kipling’s death hit hard.

“It’s like a coworker, you know, someone we love and have memories with, but part of that is we understand the lifecycle with animals and zoos and all those things.” Amado Luna, Hattiesburg Zoo guest services supervisor.

The end was announced Wednesday, but the feelings were just as sharp, just as tender Thursday when asked what memories would shine bright.

“He was a fun-loving cat,” Hattiesburg Zoo animal curator Kristen Moore said. “He was amazing to work with, even though half the time he would walk away during training sessions when we wanted him to do what we wanted him to do.

“He always had his own thing he was doing. He was a fantastic cat and we’re really, really going to miss him.”

Many in the community were hoping he would make it through his health issues. some even praying for him.

“I feel sad about the tiger passing away, and my family too, and my brother,” said Skai Page, a young visitor to the zoo Thursday.

“So, then we went, to come here, and my sister started to pray.”

Zoo staff said they will continue to remember the good times they had with Kipling, including the last birthday party.

“We just celebrated his 16th birthday party, and he got his driver’s license, so there’s just a ton of fondness,” Luna said. “When we’re just sitting down talking about Kipling, we’re just laughing and remembering all of the good times we had with him.”

Moore said the community is encouraged to come by the zoo and visit a memorial that’s been set up for Kipling.

“This will be up for a little bit people from the community want to come out and leave some flowers, this is where they need to do it, kind of out of the way of everything else,” Moore said. “He was a fantastic animal and just definitely will be missed.”

Moore said the zoo plans on getting another tiger, though it must go through a multistep process, including the Species Survival Program.

