LRMA releases new centennial catalogue

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is continuing a week-long series of events celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Wednesday, the museum officially released its new centennial anniversary catalogue.

It’s titled, “A Century of Collecting.”

It’s 270 pages and includes one hundred photos of the museum’s best paintings from its American and European collection.

The museum’s curator, Kristen Miller Zohn also hosted a special centennial lecture Wednesday afternoon, as part of the book’s release.

“I think the primary goal (in publishing the book) is to recognize the strength of the collection,” said George Bassi, museum director. “We’re really pleased not only to have a good variety of works, but also harken back to the founders. Mr. and Mrs. Rogers, Mr. and Mrs. Eastman did an incredible job of selecting works.”

You can get a copy of the book at the museum for $39.95

The centennial celebration continues Thursday with a concert from the Mississippi Mass Choir at Laurel’s First Baptist Church.

The program is free and begins at 7 p.m.

