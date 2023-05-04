Judge issues temporary restraining order blocking implementation of H.B. 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County chancery judge has temporarily put the brakes on a section of a controversial bill that would expand law enforcement in the capital city.

On Monday, Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas issued a temporary restraining order on H.B. 1020, as approved by signed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Tate Reeves on April 21.

The restraining order will be in place at least until he holds a hearing on the motions in the case, which Thomas has scheduled for next Wednesday at 9:30.

Thomas said the order would not block a law already in place that allowed Mississippi Chief Justice Mike Randolph to appoint special circuit judges to the Hinds County Circuit Court last year.

“The court is well aware that the plaintiffs were challenging the constitutionality of that section of the code as well as H.B. 1020, but this statute has been in law for many years, and what I’m trying to do is stay in the status quo until I can have a hearing next week,” he said.

“And I’ll rule then on what we should do or may not do.”

The news comes less than two weeks after Reeves signed H.B. 1020 and after two lawsuits were filed to block its implementation.

The chancery court challenge was filed on April 24 by the ACLU, the Center for Justice and others on behalf of three Jackson residents saying provisions of the law, as well a separate state statute that allows the chief justice to appoint temporary judges to handle Hinds County criminal cases, unconstitutional.

H.B. 1020 requires the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court to appoint four judges to the Seventh District Circuit by May 8.

The NAACP, the Mississippi Conference of the NAACP and others have also filed suit to block the implementation of 1020 but in U.S. District Court. Those groups also are asking the courts to block the appointment of the judges on constitutional grounds.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.