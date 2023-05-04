Jones College basketball sends 6 to next level

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Year two for coach Newton Mealer at Jones College featured 17 wins, a run to the Region 23 Title and six players inking with four-year universities:

DQ Harris – Mississippi College

Jay Barnes – Southern Arkansas University

Zandon Haralson – William Carey University

Ashton Campbell – William Carey University

Decorian Payton – Delta Stat University

Caleb McGill - University of West Alabama

“My time at Jones, it was crazy, it was fun,” said Barnes, an Oak Grove grad. “It was exciting, the whole ride. For the year I was here, it built me into the man I am today.”

“I’m just glad that all the hard work we put in is paying off ‘cause these are my guys,” said McGill, a Petal grad. “I love them to death, there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for them. All of us doing this together, that just means the world.”

“What these guys have set as a cornerstone for our program, that can’t be replaced,” Mealer said. “Excited for them but also sad at the same time ‘cause they mean a lot to me.”

