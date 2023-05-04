Hub City prepares for National Travel & Tourism week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - National Travel & Tourism Week was created 40years ago to celebrate the travel community and give people a chance to interact with visitors.

Publications like “Travel and Leisure” and “Forbes Magazine” have recently named Hattiesburg as a top destination; an honor that has residents excited about the future of the community.

According to hotel manager Troy Orgeron, the Hub City has attractions that cover just about every part of travel culture.

”You have those creative folks (who) just want to come see the artwork,” Orgeron said. “You have those (who) are here for sports. You have those (who) want to see shows. Everybody comes in for something different, but because Hattiesburg is so diverse, we fit the needs for everybody. So, it works out.”

Hattiesburg tourism week kicks off this Friday with “ Live at 5 in Town Square Park.

