HPD asking public’s aid in locating woman from sporting goods scam

From City of Hattiesburg Communications Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a woman believed connected to the resale of stolen goods.

The woman is being sought after an HPD investigation discovered that stolen property had been resold to a local sporting goods store.

If you have any information pertaining to the woman’s identity or whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

