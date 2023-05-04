Win Stuff
HPD asking public’s aid in locating woman from sporting goods scam

The Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating/identifying a suspect in a sporting goods scam.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From City of Hattiesburg Communications Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a woman believed connected to the resale of stolen goods.

The woman is being sought after an HPD investigation discovered that stolen property had been resold to a local sporting goods store.

If you have any information pertaining to the woman’s identity or whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

