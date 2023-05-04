Win Stuff
Hattiesburg water park set to open in late summer

Serengeti Springs construction staying on track
By Kyra Lampley
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s first water park is springing to life.

“I feel like it’s good for Hattiesburg because we barely have anything, and it gives more opportunities for the kids to be able to do stuff,” Hattiesburg resident Chiquita Smith said.

Serengeti Springs is set to open in late this summer. Workers can be seen at the site working on various projects, six days a week.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said that something new coming to the Hub City was a step forward into the future.

“We’re excited that the water park is coming to Kamper Park,” Barker said. “When you look at a park that’s historic like this one, the future is good for Kamper Park and a park that has that proud of a legacy needs an equally exciting future,” he said.

The park will feature two “bucket dumps” and several, different-size slides ranging in size.

Some Hattiesburg residents say they are excited about the park’s completion.

“There are two things I love, water and park,” Hattiesburg resident Cathleen Wyatt.

Daily park passes will start out at $25 and season passes will be available for the 2024 season.

“Therefore, we don’t have to travel to the Coast or Jackson or anywhere else to go to the water park,” Smith said. “We can have it right here at home.”

