Hattiesburg police make arrest in ongoing robbery investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police made one arrest in an ongoing robbery investigation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 22-year-old Keshun Damon Powe faces one charge of simple robbery for an incident on May 1 at Katie Avenue and Morton Street. He is also charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault from prior incidents.

Powe was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

