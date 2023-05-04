Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg police make arrest in ongoing robbery investigation

Keshun Damon Powe was arrested for a robbery that occurred on May 1 in Hattiesburg. He also...
Keshun Damon Powe was arrested for a robbery that occurred on May 1 in Hattiesburg. He also faces charges for prior incidents.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police made one arrest in an ongoing robbery investigation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 22-year-old Keshun Damon Powe faces one charge of simple robbery for an incident on May 1 at Katie Avenue and Morton Street. He is also charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault from prior incidents.

Powe was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Jeannie Smith Tamburello, 50, of Hattiesburg.
Police seeking suspect on active warrant in Hattiesburg
Mississippi man killed by police after 16-hour standoff
A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
Forrest County Circuit Court
Woman receives suspended sentence for embezzlement in Forrest County

Latest News

Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for Hoood Industries’...
Gov. Reeves participates in plywood facility groundbreaking ceremony in Beaumont
Caren Loy - Mouse Charcuterie Tray
‘Say cheese’ with new Hattiesburg Pocket Alley artwork
Former Gov. Phil Bryant
‘I did nothing wrong’: Former governor to release text messages in TANF scandal
Judge temporarily blocks H.B. 1020 from going into effect.
Judge issues temporary restraining order blocking implementation of H.B. 1020