Gov. Reeves participates in Hood Industries’ plywood facility groundbreaking in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for Hoood Industries’ state-of-the-art laminated plywood panel manufacturing facility in Beaumont Thursday afternoon.

Governor Tate Reeves will join Hood Industries in the groundbreaking of a plywood panel manufacturing facility in the Perry County area.

The $200 million project is being done after a tornado back in April 2022 caused major damage to the previous facility that Hood Industries owned for 40 years.

“After a devastating tornado shut this plant down, some would have left. But not this team, and not this company,” Reeves said. “Today’s groundbreaking is the launch of an incredible comeback story.”

The new facility will be able to operate at a rate twice the capacity of the previous facility and at levels that support the long-term usefulness of the project.

It is expected that the new facility will create 265 new direct jobs in the Perry County area.

This $200 million investment will bring 265 good-paying jobs to Beaumont and Perry County and have a tremendous impact on the local community. I congratulate Hood Industries on this exciting day and thank them for their enduring commitment to our state.”

The Mississippi Development Authority said construction on the new facility is set to begin this summer, as they are providing assistance for infrastructure improvements and site development.

“Today’s announcement from Hood Industries is great news for Mississippi’s economy and underscores the importance of agriculture, forestry and wood products to our state,” said MDA Deputy Director Laura Hipp. “We’re proud to support this project through infrastructure improvements and site development, and we’re grateful for the partnership of Perry County and the town of Beaumont.”

AccelerateMS is providing a Mississippi Works grant to support the critical training needs of the company and will support its long-term workforce goals and objectives for the project.

Perry County and the Town of Beaumont are also assisting with local upgrades.

The new facility will be able to operate at a rate twice the capacity of the previous facility and at levels that support the long-term usefulness of the project.

Area Development Partnership of Greater Hattiesburg, Ms. said Hood Industries made the final decision to reinvest in Beaumont after months of considering all possible options.

“The mill has been one of the cornerstones of our company because of the support received from the community of Beaumont, Perry County and surrounding areas, and the hard work of our excellent employees,” said Hood Industries Owner and Chief Executive Officer, Warren Hood. “We are excited to be able to rebuild the facility into one of the most modern plywood plants in North America.”

Company president Jay Galloway spoke about their desire to return to the place where Hood Industries got its start.

“Perry County and Beaumont are both very special to Hood Industries,” said Hood Industries President, Jay Galloway. “Even after we surveyed the damage of last year’s tornado, we wanted to rebuild where it all started.

We are part of this community, and they are part of us.”

Local leaders have been supportive of the project throughout the process and are awaiting to see the company reinvest in the community where they have had a presence for 40 years, according to ADP.

“It is a great day for Beaumont and Perry County,” said Perry County Board of Supervisors President, Richard Lott. “We are very excited that Hood Industries chose Beaumont for the location of their new facility.”

Beaumont Mayor Scott Daily expressed gratitude and excitement on the town’s behalf as Hood Industries decided to rebuild the mill, along with the importance of the company coming back to its beginnings.

“On behalf of the mayor’s office and the town of Beaumont, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and excitement to Hood Industries on their decision to reinvest in our town, county and community,” Daily said. “Hood has been a staple of our community for decades, and we look forward to many years of growth for both the company and the town.

Mr. Hood and his company are the model for hard work, commitment and dedication, and the town is excited to have this plant building back to full operation.”

Hood Industries said the company has expanded its footprint and operates six wood manufacturing facilities across Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia since 1983.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.