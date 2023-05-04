Gov. Reeves participates in plywood facility groundbreaking ceremony in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for Hoood Industries’ state-of-the-art laminated plywood panel manufacturing facility in Beaumont Thursday afternoon.

This project is a $200 million corporate investment and is expected to create 265 direct jobs.

