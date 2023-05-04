Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Gov. Reeves participates in plywood facility groundbreaking ceremony in Beaumont

Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for Hoood Industries’...
Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for Hoood Industries’ state-of-the-art laminated plywood panel manufacturing facility in Beaumont Thursday afternoon.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for Hoood Industries’ state-of-the-art laminated plywood panel manufacturing facility in Beaumont Thursday afternoon.

This project is a $200 million corporate investment and is expected to create 265 direct jobs.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Jeannie Smith Tamburello, 50, of Hattiesburg.
Police seeking suspect on active warrant in Hattiesburg
Mississippi man killed by police after 16-hour standoff
A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
Forrest County Circuit Court
Woman receives suspended sentence for embezzlement in Forrest County

Latest News

Keshun Damon Powe was arrested for a robbery that occurred on May 1 in Hattiesburg. He also...
Hattiesburg police make arrest in ongoing robbery investigation
Caren Loy - Mouse Charcuterie Tray
‘Say cheese’ with new Hattiesburg Pocket Alley artwork
Former Gov. Phil Bryant
‘I did nothing wrong’: Former governor to release text messages in TANF scandal
Judge temporarily blocks H.B. 1020 from going into effect.
Judge issues temporary restraining order blocking implementation of H.B. 1020