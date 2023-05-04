Civil suit trial date set for 2022 Forrest Co. officer-involved shooting

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, a press conference was held in Hattiesburg with the family of a man who died from an officer-involved shooting last year.

Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes, 45, was shot by a Forrest County Sheriff’s Department deputy on July 14, 2022.

The press conference came one day after a judge set a trial date involving a civil lawsuit filed in the United States District Court in the Southern District of Mississippi by James Hughes, the victim’s father, against Forrest County, et al.

According to a court document, a jury trial is set to take place during a three-week term of court beginning on April 1, 2024, at 9 a.m. in Hattiesburg. The case will be presided over by United States District Judge Halil S. Ozerden, and it is estimated to last between three to five days.

Earlier this year, James Hughes filed a civil complaint against Forrest County and John Does, 1- 10, for wrongful death and violation of federal civil rights, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims law enforcement personnel with the Forrest County, Miss. Sheriff’s Department (Doe Defendants 1 -10) inflicted unnecessary bodily harm on Corey Hughes through the use of “excessive, unreasonable and unjustifiable force.” The lawsuit also claims the defendants violated the victim’s Fourth, Eight and Fourteenth Amendments among other rights under the United States Consitution.

Claims for relief listed in the complaint include negligence; negligent hiring, retention, supervision, training and control; assault, battery, wrongful death and violations of the victim’s civil rights among other allegations.

The plaintiff is seeking damages to be determined by a jury to compensate for all injuries and damages sustained.

The plaintiff is represented by Dennis C. Sweet III of Sweet & Associates.

On Thursday, July 14, FCSO deputies attempted to serve a civil commitment writ to a man at a residence on South Chancellor Street in the Palmers Crossing community. According to the sheriff’s office, he aggressively approached one of the deputies.

The victim was then shot in the torso by a deputy after another deputy suffered a head injury from an object Hughes had possession of.

In October of 2022, The Office of the Attorney General determined the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputy was justified in that officer-involved shooting in July.

According to a witness account, Hughes was mentally handicapped and was supposed to be transported to a local psychiatric facility for in-patient care.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation responded to the incident and has been leading the investigation into the shooting. The FCSO deputy involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave at the time but has since returned to duty.

