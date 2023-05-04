Casey White enters guilty plea for 2022 escape

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White entered a guilty plea for his 2022 escape on Thursday afternoon.

He pleaded guilty as part of an agreement to have the felony murder case dismissed for the death of Vicky White. According to District Attorney Chris Connolly, Casey White agreed to a life sentence with the possibility of parole which is the maximum for Escape 1st. Casey White’s current parole eligibility is set for 2061 but the life sentence from the agreement will push the year back.

White addressed the courtroom after the announcement of the agreement and told the story of how his and Vicky’s relationship began in the county jail and they would pass letters to each other.

Casey White stated that they were in love and made plans to leave to find a better life for themselves.

He apologized to the courtroom, the district attorney, and Vicky’s Mother, who was in attendance. Casey White told her that things were never supposed to turn out like this.

Casey’s attorney Robert Tuten said that there were several moving parts today, many of which were unexpected.

“You’re probably just as surprised by today’s turn of events as we are,” Tuten said. “Things happened really fast today. The judge is having us come back for sentencing at a later date. Because this is still a pending matter we’re unable to say anything else about the details of that right now.”

With Vicky White’s assistance, Casey White escaped the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29, 2022. The two evaded law enforcement for 11 days before being caught in Evansville, Indiana on May 9.

Casey White was indicted for Vicky White’s murder in July 2022 after she died during his escape.

Sentencing is set for June 8 at 1 P.M.

