05/04 Ryan’s “Getting Hotter...” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

I sincerely hope you’re able to get out and enjoy today’s sunny skies and lower humidity, because it’s the last day we’ll see them for a while. That means not much is changing in what you see outside today, but it will start to feel warmer as we keep getting hotter and hotter over the weekend and into next week. Today will be warmer than yesterday, but not by much...just a couple of degrees above average at 86. The humidity will still be low, but today’s winds will make a marked easterly turn which means southerly winds are not far behind. In fact, they’ll be here as early as tomorrow, and will really warm things up in the days ahead along with some rare upper-level features (that omega block I mention in the forecast). That’ll have our highs in the upper 80s and low 90s starting Saturday and ending...not within this nearly two week forecast period.

Usually we have to wait a bit longer for conditions like this, so we’re going to be beginning a frustrating & familiar pattern a little bit early. Once your temperatures start lingering near 90 with as close to the Gulf as we are, you’re going to develop some sea-breeze/daytime heating showers and thunderstorms. Those chances start on the higher side near 40% for Friday and Saturday, then fall to 20-30% for the rest of the week. Basically, during the hotter hours of the day (typically 2-6 PM) our otherwise nice and mostly sunny days will see an increase in cloud cover and undoubtedly at least one or two showers. Those showers generally don’t move much and are often short-lived, mostly serving to cool things down a bit while making it feel 1,000% more humid. Somewhat often these showers can over-achieve and become thunderstorms, but are still generally are more of a rainy/small-scale flooding threat than anything else...though any developing thunderstorm will likely end up with the lowest risk of severe weather just to err with caution.

