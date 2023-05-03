Win Stuff
Woman receives suspended sentence for embezzlement in Forrest County

Forrest County Circuit Court
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Court Judge Jon Mark Weathers Wednesday after pleading guilty to embezzlement.

Weathers sentenced Pamela Kimberly Lucas to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and to pay restitution for $485,792.25 along with fines, fees and other court costs.

However, Lucas may not serve her sentence behind bars.

The first three years of Lucas’s 20-year sentence were ordered suspended by Weathers in conformity with post-release supervision conditions.

Following the successful completion of the three years, the final 17 years of the defendant’s sentence were ordered to be suspended upon the defendant’s “non-reporting” good behavior and compliance with court guidelines.

Violations of any of these conditions will violate the defendant’s probation and remand her into the custody of MDOC to serve her entire 20-year sentence.

The court also ordered the defendant to make monthly $400 payments beginning June 1.

According to a court document, Lucas pleaded guilty to embezzlement on Dec. 14, 2022.

Sentencing was delayed while the Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted a presentence investigation and prepared a report.

After the report was finished and the court confirmed that the parties received and reviewed it, the court continued to the sentencing.

The “Entry of Plea and Judgment of the Court” document can be read below:

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
