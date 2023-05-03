Sunny tomorrow, but pop-up storms return this weekend

This evening will be clear and nice as temperatures fall into the mid 60s. Lows overnight will bottom out into the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with clear skies and highs in the low 80s.

Hit-or-miss showers and t-storms will return to the area for your Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week will feel more like summertime with muggy humidity, pop-up showers, and highs topping out into the upper 80s to low 90s.

