Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sunny tomorrow, but pop-up storms return this weekend

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 5/3
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be clear and nice as temperatures fall into the mid 60s. Lows overnight will bottom out into the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with clear skies and highs in the low 80s.

Hit-or-miss showers and t-storms will return to the area for your Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week will feel more like summertime with muggy humidity, pop-up showers, and highs topping out into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Casey Grayson
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
The teens are trying to keep positive while making sure no one forgets their best friend.
Hancock High student’s tragic death at prom afterparty leaves friends, family mourning
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Mississippi's new license plates will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals.
Mississippi unveils new license plate design, and there’s not much to it

Latest News

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 5/3
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 5/3
WDAM First Alert meteorologist Rex Thompson gives a look at the forecast for Wednesday, May 3.
5/3 - Rex’s Wednesday Morning Forecast
WDAM First Alert meteorologist Rex Thompson gives a look at the forecast for Wednesday, May 3.
5/3 - Rex's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 5/2
More sunshine tomorrow, but showers will return by the weekend