Section of US 11 closed in Pearl River Co. for undetermined amount of time

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A section of U.S. Highway 11 will be closed in both directions for an undetermined amount of time.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the section of U.S. 11 is located between North Hill Drive and Old Highway 11 in Pearl River County.

MDOT said the closure is caused by maintenance work involving heavy equipment. Large machinery is currently being removed from the site, and all lanes will be reponed immediately thereafter.

