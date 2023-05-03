Win Stuff
Section of US 11 closed in Pearl River Co. for undetermined amount of time

MDOT said the closure is caused by maintenance work involving heavy equipment.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A section of U.S. Highway 11 will be closed in both directions for an undetermined amount of time.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the section of U.S. 11 is located between North Hill Drive and Old Highway 11 in Pearl River County.

MDOT said the closure is caused by maintenance work involving heavy equipment. Large machinery is currently being removed from the site, and all lanes will be reponed immediately thereafter.

Drivers can find more information on the traffic conditions by clicking HERE.

