Richton High School threat under investigation in Perry Co.

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Richton School District and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a threat made against a Richton school.

The school district said it received a message from an unknown source that there would be an act of violence at the high school on Wednesday.

According to a post on the school district’s Facebook page, School Resource Officer Jeff Yelverton and High School Principal Ben Bryan immediately began looking into the threat. After some investigating, it was determined that this threat was not of a credible nature.

The sheriff’s office also said it will have extra deputies at the Richton schools in the morning.

While the sheriff’s office has not proven any validity to the threat, it is still using caution.

PCSO said it will continue to keep the student and staff as safe as possible.

