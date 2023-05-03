Win Stuff
Police seeking suspect on active warrant in Hattiesburg

Jeannie Smith Tamburello, 50, of Hattiesburg.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a suspect wanted on an active warrant.

According to HPD, 50-year-old Jeannie Smith Tamburello of Hattiesburg is wanted for possession of stolen goods and then selling them to a local sporting goods store during an incident on April 15.

If you have any information on Tamburello’s whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

