Police seeking suspect on active warrant in Hattiesburg
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a suspect wanted on an active warrant.
According to HPD, 50-year-old Jeannie Smith Tamburello of Hattiesburg is wanted for possession of stolen goods and then selling them to a local sporting goods store during an incident on April 15.
If you have any information on Tamburello’s whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).
