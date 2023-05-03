Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Planet Fitness will allow teens to work out at its gyms for free this summer

Planet Fitness is offering a free gym membership for teens this summer.
Planet Fitness is offering a free gym membership for teens this summer.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Planet Fitness says it wants to help keep kids healthy this summer by bringing back its High School Summer Pass program.

The summer program will allow teens to work out in its gyms for free.

High schoolers aged 14 through 19 are invited to come to any of the 2,400 fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada for free from May 15 to Aug. 31.

Eligible teens can visit Planet Fitness’ website to register for the program, which will allow them access to the gyms.

The company said teens under the age of 18 in the U.S. and 19 in Canada will have to register with a guardian either online or at one of its locations.

Planet Fitness said this will be the third year it has offered its summer pass program to help encourage teens to stay active.

According to the World Health Organization, children up to 17 years of age should get an average of 60 minutes per day of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity to boost their physical and mental health.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Casey Grayson
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
The teens are trying to keep positive while making sure no one forgets their best friend.
Hancock High student’s tragic death at prom afterparty leaves friends, family mourning
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Mississippi's new license plates will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals.
Mississippi unveils new license plate design, and there’s not much to it

Latest News

Forrest County Circuit Court
Woman receives suspended sentence for embezzlement in Forrest County
These photos show the Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from Denver International Airport, June 10, 2020,...
United plans to hire 15,000, adding to surge in airline jobs
A memorial of balloons and teddy bears is placed at the home of Brittany Brewer in Henryetta,...
Oklahoma sex offender fatally shot 6, then killed self, official says