Physician speaks out on RSV in the Pine Belt

With warmer weather encouraging more social gatherings, physicians say now is the season for respiratory infections.
By Trey Howard
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Spring is in full swing in the Pine Belt, and with warmer weather encouraging more social gatherings, physicians say now is the season for respiratory infections.

RSV is an illness commonly found in children that causes inflammation in the lungs.

Dr. Susan McGee encourages parents to seek treatment if they notice symptoms like lack of energy or shortness of breath, but she said not to worry if their child is not given certain medication.

“If you go to your pediatrician, and they tell you that you have RSV, don’t be mad if they don’t give you any medication,” said McGee. “That’s because antibiotics are not indicated to treat RSV.”

McGee said a steady diet of fruits and vegetables should help parents keep their children safe.

