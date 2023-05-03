Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Petal School District hosts 2nd annual job fair for non-licensed employees

The Petal School District to host 2nd annual job fair for non-licensed employees
The Petal School District to host 2nd annual job fair for non-licensed employees(WDAM Staff)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District has scheduled its second annual job fair for non-licensed employees.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 15 at the PSD Central Office located at Petal-Harvey Baptist Church, 600 S. Main St., Petal.

Candidates will have the opportunity to meet supervisors, find out more about open support staff positions in the district and complete an online application.

Central Office staff will be available to answer any questions and assist with the application process.

“Support staff play a critical role in providing our students with the resources needed to feel safe in our district and achieve academic success,” said Wes Carlisle, PSD director of human resources. “We look forward to meeting applicants interested in working for the district as teacher assistants, bus drivers, child nutrition staff, grounds/maintenance team and in clerical/office positions.

All full-time positions have paid healthcare and retirement benefits, Carlisle said.

Interested candidates may view a list of openings for the 2023-24 school year and apply now at www.petalschools.com. Click on the Information tab and then Employment Opportunities.

For more information, contact PSD’s Office of Human Resources at (601) 545.3002.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Casey Grayson
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
The teens are trying to keep positive while making sure no one forgets their best friend.
Hancock High student’s tragic death at prom afterparty leaves friends, family mourning
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Mississippi's new license plates will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals.
Mississippi unveils new license plate design, and there’s not much to it

Latest News

Forrest County Circuit Court
Woman receives suspended sentence for embezzlement in Forrest County
Jones College graduation ceremony shifted from evening to morning because of expected inclement...
Jones College shift graduation ceremony to dodge expected inclement weather
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 5/3
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 5/3
Hurricane Awareness Tour
Hurricane Awareness Tour makes stop in Jackson