Petal School District hosts 2nd annual job fair for non-licensed employees

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District has scheduled its second annual job fair for non-licensed employees.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 15 at the PSD Central Office located at Petal-Harvey Baptist Church, 600 S. Main St., Petal.

Candidates will have the opportunity to meet supervisors, find out more about open support staff positions in the district and complete an online application.

Central Office staff will be available to answer any questions and assist with the application process.

“Support staff play a critical role in providing our students with the resources needed to feel safe in our district and achieve academic success,” said Wes Carlisle, PSD director of human resources. “We look forward to meeting applicants interested in working for the district as teacher assistants, bus drivers, child nutrition staff, grounds/maintenance team and in clerical/office positions.

All full-time positions have paid healthcare and retirement benefits, Carlisle said.

Interested candidates may view a list of openings for the 2023-24 school year and apply now at www.petalschools.com. Click on the Information tab and then Employment Opportunities.

For more information, contact PSD’s Office of Human Resources at (601) 545.3002.

