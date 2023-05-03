National Small Business Week helps businesses thrive

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Small businesses are the heart of each town, and Laurie Dana with the Small Business Administration knows that.

“Every business is so important to the culture, and it doesn’t matter if it’s that dry cleaner; It doesn’t matter if it’s the frosty or the little rice cake manufacturing company down the street, it’s what you see when you drive into town. It’s what you identify with,” said Dana.

The Small Business Administration provides resources to companies all over the country to help even when disaster strikes.

Sullivan & Sons owner Emily Sullivan said it helped to keep their business alive during the pandemic through disaster loans.

“We didn’t have to go out of business, but then also it was really helpful that following the disaster loan, there was a period of time where we didn’t have to start paying it back,” said Sullivan. “So, it allowed us to kind of get back on our feet again before we had to start paying back that loan.” Sullivan also credits people in Petal and beyond, for investing back into her restaurant.”

“The schools are supporting my business, lots of locals, we have a lot of repeat business where even getting some business form Hattiesburg, so it’s been a lot of support.”

The Boujee Boss Pop-up Market is another local business that has benefited from the SBA. Owner Danyella Terrell said it’s a wealth of knowledge.

“You’re not just having a side hustle, you literally have a business, which qualifies you for some loans that are out there and she’ll let you know what loans are out there, what they look like, how they would benefit you, that’s their expertise, but the biggest thing is your business plan,” said Terrell. “She’s looking at your one year, and she’s looking at your five years, and then she’s looking at you thirty years too.”

Terrell said SBA helped her be able to invest back into the community of Hattiesburg.

“Being able to dress people and provide them with clothing that makes them feel so much better about themselves is amazing, and because I’m set up as a pop-up store, here in the local mall, I get to provide a retail location for other small businesses, to pretty much do the same thing,” Terrell said.

The Small Business Administration has resources available online for individuals to receive guidance for their business or resources in times of disaster.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.