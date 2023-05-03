Win Stuff
Mississippi trooper recovering after being shot in the arm; suspected shooter still wanted

By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi trooper is on the road to recovery after being shot in the arm Tuesday morning.

Trooper Ryan Watson was shot while conducting a traffic stop in Mound Bayou, Mississippi, triggering a “Blue Alert.”

“We are pleased to report that Trooper Watson’s injuries were not life-threatening,” according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. “He is out of surgery and on the road to recovery!”

The suspect, 23-year-old Stanley Self Jr., is still wanted and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Self or know where he could be, you are urged to call 911 or 1-855-485-TIPS (8477).

You can also send an email to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. All tips are anonymous.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to his location and arrest.

