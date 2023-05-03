Mississippi man killed by police after 16-hour standoff

LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Wednesday after a 16-hour standoff, authorities said.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard told WLOX-TV that neighbors called the sheriff’s department Tuesday afternoon about the person who was fatally shot by police. The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Deputies from the George County Sheriff’s Department were trying to serve a warrant for making “terroristic threats,” and the person who was the subject of the warrant “presented a weapon toward the deputies,” the state Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the case and declined to provide more information about the alleged threats.

“Due to this being an open and active investigation, MBI will offer no further comment at this time,” said Bailey Martin, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety.

MBI is a division of the Department of Public Safety. The department did not release the name of the person who was shot.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.