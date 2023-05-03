Midtown Sounds coming to Hub City this weekend

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, Spirit Park at the University of Southern Mississippi will welcome one of Hub City’s annual events.

The Midtown Sounds concert series returns to Hattiesburg this Saturday, May 6.

This is the event’s third year being hosted. This year, it will be featuring Paul Thorn.

Organizers said the concert series is a great event to bring the community together, and the goal is to continue to attract both residents and visitors to the Midtown area.

“Our association is focused on trying to make Midtown a better place to live and work and do business,” said Joel Ingram. “We just try to focus our attention on Midtown. It’s a lot of good things going on.”

The event is free for all ages.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.