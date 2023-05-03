Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Man dies after he was run over by his own car during police chase, troopers say

A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night in Cabell County. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alex Jackson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night.

According to West Virginia State Police, James McGraw, 30, died at the scene.

WVSP said a trooper tried to pull McGraw’s vehicle over in Cabell County for erratic driving. They said McGraw kept going, leading to a pursuit.

During that chase, police said McGraw stopped and got out of the vehicle at the bottom of a hill. He started to run, but he did not put the vehicle in park.

The vehicle then ran over McGraw. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Casey Grayson
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
The teens are trying to keep positive while making sure no one forgets their best friend.
Hancock High student’s tragic death at prom afterparty leaves friends, family mourning
Mississippi's new license plates will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals.
Mississippi unveils new license plate design, and there’s not much to it
Mother’s boyfriend charged with capital murder after 8-week-old baby dies
Mother’s boyfriend charged with capital murder after 8-week-old baby dies

Latest News

First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
LIVE: ‘Active shooter’ reported at Atlanta medical building, police say
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Sheriff: Wife of suspected Texas gunman has been arrested
L to R: Bradley Tatum and the controled substance that was reportedly seized.
Drugs found during search in Covington Co. correctional facility
From left: Nicholas Karol-Chik, Zachary Kwak and Joseph Koenig
3 Colorado 18-year-olds charged with murder in rock-throwing death
FILE - Moskva River and the Kremlin are shown in this file photo.
Ukraine denies Russian claim Kyiv sent drones to hit Kremlin