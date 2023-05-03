Lawsuit moving forward against Jackson, MSDH over lead in drinking water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorneys representing nearly 1,000 children have the court’s permission to move forward with their federal lawsuit against the Mississippi Department of Health and the City of Jackson.

The suit claims state and city leaders knew they were exposing kids to lead for a number of years and downplayed the severity of the issue.

This latest development comes after a 59-page order filed by a U.S. District judge that allows this case to proceed.

It’s one of the most significant developments in a lawsuit that was filed over a year and a half ago.

“It only takes a little bit of lead to mess up a child,” Charles Wilson III said. “What worries me more than anything is how much more will this affect him as he gets older.”

Wilson’s words came at an event with the lead attorney in the case back in September.

He blames lead in the city’s water on his son’s ADHD and developmental issues.

Wilson’s son is one of nearly 1,000 other kids who tell a similar tale and who are part of a lawsuit filed by the same lead attorney who reached a $626,000,000 settlement in the Flint, Michigan, water case.

The complaint is against the city of Jackson, the Mississippi State Department of Health, Trilogy Engineering Services, and numerous current and former city and state officials. However, U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves granted qualified immunity and the motion to dismiss for all the individuals in the case.

Reeves began his order by stating, “In the book of Genesis, water precedes light and land, plants and trees, animals and people.”

The judge went on to write, “The Mississippians who brought this suit are children who have relied upon Jackson’s water all their lives. Far from sustaining life, they say, Jackson’s water shortens it.”

Later, the order reads, “Without accurate information about the severity of the water crisis, the plaintiffs could not weigh the risks or make an informed choice about their water consumption. In a very real way, the defendants’ actions stripped the plaintiffs of the ability to decide for themselves how they would protect their health.”

The order claims the city learned of its lead problem in 2013, and by 2015, tests conducted by MSDH revealed 22.4% of the homes it sampled had dangerously high concentrations of lead in their drinking water.

Even still, it wasn’t until the following year that state and city officials informed residents - for the first time - of the high concentrations of lead in their water, according to the order.

It also says officials downplayed the severity of the problem, and MSDH went on to issue several boil-water notices, which, according to the plaintiffs, only worsened the problem because it leads to a higher concentration of lead in the water.

It’s important to note that the order says the plaintiffs’ allegations have yet to be proven, and this lawsuit is still in its early stages.

For now, though, the Court concludes that the plaintiffs have stated at least some legitimate claims for relief against at least some of the defendants, which is why Judge Reeves is allowing this suit to proceed.

City Attorney Catoria Martin said Jackson will not comment on pending litigation.

Officials with MSDH were not immediately available for comment.

