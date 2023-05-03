Lady Bobcats claim MACCC Championship

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College has dominated the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference all season. Why would Tuesday be any different?

The No. 5 Lady Bobcats swept No. 11 Northwest Mississippi in Ellisville to claim the MACCC regular season crown.

After a 10-2 win in five innings to start the day, Jones College survived the Rangers with a 4-3 win – Elise Jackson scored on a wild pitch in the 7th in walk-off fashion.

It marked the Lady Bobcats 21st straight win, a streak that began on March 23.

Jones College (42-6, 26-2 MACCC) closes the regular season on Wednesday with a pair of non-conference games vs. Baton Rouge Community College.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.