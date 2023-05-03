Jones College shift graduation ceremony to dodge expected inclement weather

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to the inclement weather forecasted for Friday evening, Jones has moved up its spring commencement ceremony.

The graduation ceremony now is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Friday. moved from its original 7:30 p.m. starting time.

The ceremony will remain the same. However, graduates must arrive by 9 a.m. at their assigned color group locations. We encourage all graduates and guests to plan accordingly and arrive on time to avoid delays.

For more information, please contact Finée Ruffin at finee.ruffin@jcjc.edu.

