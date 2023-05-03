Win Stuff
Hurricane Awareness Tour makes stop in Jackson

Hurricane Awareness Tour
Hurricane Awareness Tour(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport now will be a place for residents to turn to in the event of a storm.

The airport was awarded a " StormReady " designation by the National Weather Service Wednesday during the third stop on the Hurricane Awareness Tour.

This means that the airport must:

  • Maintain a 24-hour warning point
  • Have more than one way to receive NWS warnings
  • Alert the public
  • Have an emergency operations center.

Hurricane Hunters, members of the National Weather Service and even student volunteers spoke with each other and discuss the upcoming hurricane season.

According to the NWS, hurricanes have five impacts to prepare for, including:

  • Surge
  • Waves
  • Wind
  • Tornadoes
  • Flash Flooding.

“It’s a time where we can talk about all of those components because hurricanes can bring so many weather impacts,” said Bill Parker, meteorologist in charge at Jackson NWS.

“So, with those five impacts that mainly a hurricane brings, this is a time where we can start letting citizens know: Get ready. Summer is fun, but it only takes one hurricane to mess up that summer.”

The awareness tour, conducted by hurricane experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the United States Air Force, will visit five United States Gulf Coast cities this spring. Wednesday marked the first time the tour has taken place in Mississippi.

