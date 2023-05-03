Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Zoo announces death of beloved Sumatran tiger, Kipling

Kipling came to the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2018.
Kipling came to the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2018.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With great sadness, the Hattiesburg Zoo announced the passing of its Sumatran tiger, Kipling, Wednesday morning.

According to the zoo, Kipling’s primary keepers, the veterinary staff and the animal management team have worked hard to address and improve his age-related health problems, including digestion and mobility. Unfortunately, Kipling continued to decline and exhibited behaviors indicating he was nearing the end of his life.

Health concerns prompt Hattiesburg Zoo to take tiger Kipling off exhibit

The zoo said Kipling was a tiger with a unique personality. He loved chewing bamboo, swimming in his pool, spooking his keepers with random vocalizations and walking away in the middle of training.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Casey Grayson
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
The teens are trying to keep positive while making sure no one forgets their best friend.
Hancock High student’s tragic death at prom afterparty leaves friends, family mourning
Mississippi's new license plates will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals.
Mississippi unveils new license plate design, and there’s not much to it
Mother’s boyfriend charged with capital murder after 8-week-old baby dies
Mother’s boyfriend charged with capital murder after 8-week-old baby dies

Latest News

L to R: Bradley Tatum and the controled substance that was reportedly located.
Drugs found during search in Covington Co. correctional facility
Showtime is 7:30 p.m., and doors to the Saenger open at 6:30 p.m.
Grand Ole Opry member Mark Wills to perform at Saenger Theater June 30
The home on T Webber Drive was already engulfed in flames when the firefighters arrived at the...
Fire destroys Laurel home early Wednesday morning
Jones College softball
Lady Bobcats claim MACCC Championship