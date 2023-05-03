Grand Ole Opry member Mark Wills to perform at Saenger Theater June 30

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark Wills is bringing his show to Hattiesburg’s historic Saenger Theater on June 30, 2023.

Tickets for this show range from $25 - $55, plus fees, and go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. through this link.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m., and doors to the Saenger open at 6:30 p.m.

According to The Hattiesburg Convention Commission, Wills started out singing at Atlanta’s infamous Buckboard. He went on to record Gold and Platinum albums and released country music songs such as “Wish You Were Here,” “Jacob’s Ladder” and “I Do (Cherish You)” in the late ‘90s and in the early ‘00s.

“Jacob’s Ladder” was released via Mercury Nashville in May 1996 as Wills’ debut single, and it became the singer’s first of eight Top 10 hits. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart Top 5 hits, “Places I’ve Never Been,” “I Do (Cherish You),” “Don’t Laugh at Me” and No. 1 single, “Wish You Were Here” hit the airwaves between 1997 – 1999.

Wills’ early chart success earned him an Academy of Country Music Award for Top New Male Vocalist in 1998. He has also taken more than a dozen trips to entertain U.S. troops in Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Korea and Italy.

The commission said Wills continues to hit the road with his high-energy show, full of hits that were the soundtrack to so many people’s lives.

Sponsors for this show are Blue Moon, Coors Lite and VooDoo Ranger.

