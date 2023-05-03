Win Stuff
Fire destroys Laurel home early Wednesday morning

The home on T Webber Drive was already engulfed in flames when the firefighters arrived at the...
The home on T Webber Drive was already engulfed in flames when the firefighters arrived at the scene.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A mobile home in Laurel was burned to the foundation on Wednesday morning.

According to the Jones County Fire Council (JCFC), the fire occurred around 4:35 a.m. on May 3 at a residence on T Webber Drive.

Fire crews from the Calhoun, Soso and Hebron volunteer fire departments responded to the scene and found the home engulfed in flames. They mounted a defensive fire attack to keep the fire from spreading to the surrounding area.

Firefighters mounted a defensive attack to keep the fire from spreading to the surrounding area.
Firefighters mounted a defensive attack to keep the fire from spreading to the surrounding area.

The JCFC reported the home is believed to be occupied by Jason Herrington, who was not at home at the time of the incident. 

Neighbors called 911 after hearing popping noises when they walked outside.

No injuries were reported.

