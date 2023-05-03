Drugs found during search in Covington Co. correctional facility

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested on Tuesday on a felony bench warrant and for possession of a controlled substance inside a correctional facility in Covington County.

According to Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Tatum, 34, was picked up on a circuit court bench warrant. While at the county correctional facility, 2.2 ounces of methamphetamine were located during a strip search.

The drugs are estimated to be worth $600, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tatum was booked into the Covington County Jail to await his initial appearance in circuit court.

