Covington Co. upgrades 911/emergency communications

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County is investing in a new 911/emergency communications system that county leaders said is state-of-the-art.

It’s provided by Caliber Public Safety. Emergency management staff said it’ll improve 911 call-taking and recording.

Sheriff’s Department personnel said it will improve the sharing of information among other law enforcement agencies who use the same system.

“Jones County, Forrest County, Perry County, Marion, Lamar (and) some of your other counties also have it, we can share information on potential suspects and different crimes in our neighborhoods,” said Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins.

Its initial cost is about $400,000. However, upgrades over the next five years could bring the total closer to $1 million.

The original system that we run right now was purchased in 2017,” said Brennon Chancellor, 911 coordinator and director of Covington County Emergency Management. “Everything in technology constantly upgrades and we’re due for an upgrade.”

Chancellor said it will take about six months to fully install the new system.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.