Columbia to close portion of Friendship Church Road to replace culverts

A portion of Friendship Church Road in Columbia will be closed temporarily Wednesday so the...
A portion of Friendship Church Road in Columbia will be closed temporarily Wednesday so the city can replace these culverts.
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) -A portion of eastern Friendship Church Road in Columbia will be temporarily closed beginning Wednesday until the city can replace several old culverts.

Mayor Justin McKenzie said an inspection by city engineers has prompted the closing from Highway 98 to Oaklawn Drive.

McKenzie said city officials are meeting to come up with a temporary fix, using city funds. He said the city will seek state funding for permanent repairs.

The goal will be to replace three older culverts with a large single one, Mckenzie said.

at this point, the mayor said he doesn’t know how long that part of the road will be closed.

