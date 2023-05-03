After one gets life, four others sentenced for 2020 death of a Biloxi teen

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Four young people from Biloxi will each spend decades behind bars for their roles in the February 2020 death of 16-year-old Madison Harris, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt inside her Rustwood Drive home.

Jasmine Kelley, Jarvis Cook, Willow Blackmon, and Yakeshia Blackmon were sentenced this week. Three of the four testified at the April capital murder trial of their co-defendant Jaquez Porter, who was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

Madison Harris, 16, was murdered inside her home on Feb. 24, 2020. Her family says a Ring doorbell recorded the five juveniles charged in her death entering and leaving the home. (Family of Madison Harris)

At Porter’s trial, the jury heard that Porter and his friend Jarvis Cook, both 17-years-old at the time, were at the house of 17-year-old Yakeshia and 15-year-old Willow Blackmon on the day of the crime. The Blackmon sisters lived a couple of houses down from the victim, Madison Harris and had an ongoing dispute with Harris.

Prosecutors say they sat at the Blackmon sisters’ house and discussed going to Harris’s house to attack her. Based on a social media post, the group believed Harris had marijuana. As the day went on, the discussions evolved into a conspiracy to rob Harris.

In the early afternoon, the group picked up 15-year-old Jasmine Kelley. Kelley agreed to assist in the robbery and was dropped off near Harris’s house. Since Kelley and Harris were friends, Kelley was invited inside and started sending messages to the group to assist in the robbery. Shortly after Kelley arrived, a male friend of Harris showed up and the three sat in the bedroom.

“As Kelley was sending the group inside information, they were back at the Blackmon house preparing for the robbery. The Blackmon sisters changed into dark clothes and wore bandanas on their faces. About 30 minutes after dropping Kelly off, the group attempted to break into Harris’s house through the bedroom window. Unbeknownst to them, the window had been altered and was only able to be partially opened. Upon realizing that they could not get inside through the window, Porter pulled a gun and held Harris and her friend at gunpoint through the window.

“As Porter held the two at gunpoint, the Blackmon sisters entered the house through a carport door. A Ring doorbell captured them entering. The sisters rushed into Harris’s bedroom and Willow Blackmon began to attack Harris. Porter gave the gun to Yakeshia Blackmon through the partially opened window. He and Jarvis Cook then ran inside of the house to join the group. Their entry was also captured by the Ring doorbell.

“As Yakeshia Blackmon brandished the gun, Harris’s friend struggled with her in an attempt to gain control. During the struggle, the gun discharged one time striking Harris. Harris died as a result,” stated Assistant District Attorney George Huffman, who prosecuted the case with Billy Stage.

At the time of the crime, Jarvis Cook was on bond for an unrelated Gulfport case. For his role in this case, he plead guilty to manslaughter and robbery. He was sentenced to 43 years, 18 suspended, leaving 25 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Upon his release from custody, he will be on post-release supervision for a period of five years.

Jasmine Kelley previously entered a guilty plea to the charge of manslaughter. On Tuesday, she was sentenced to a term of 20 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Willow Blackmon previously entered a guilty plea to the charges of manslaughter and robbery. She was sentenced to a total term of 30 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. She, along with Cook and Kelley testified at the trial of Porter.

Yakeshia Blackmon previously entered a guilty plea to the charges of second-degree murder and robbery. She was sentenced to a total of 40 years, 10 suspended, leaving 30 years to serve, without the possibility of parole, in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

If you see your child, your relative, someone you care about on social media with a deadly weapon, it is imperative you do something. Make a difference. After the crime is committed, it is too late--there is only accountability and consequences.

Numerous family members of each defendant as well as family members of the victim addressed the Court before sentencing. Prior to imposing sentence, Judge Muller noted that while the defendants were young, they had to face consequences for their actions.

In response to a defendant’s argument regarding a difficult home life, the judge replied, “there are a lot of people with issues in their lives that don’t make these types of decisions.”

“As I have stated, this is a tragic case where a 16-year-old lost her life. The five juveniles responsible for this senseless act have all been held accountable and sentenced between 20 years and life in prison. Whenever a juvenile commits a crime of violence with a deadly weapon, the law treats them as an adult, and they will be punished as such,” stated District Attorney W. Crosby Parker.

“We as a Gulf Coast community must make a difference before the violence. Many times, there are warning signs of which juveniles are at risk to become violent offenders. Many times, it’s right there on social media. After the crime, people want to ask how this happened even though the explanation is right there. If you see your child, your relative, someone you care about on social media with a deadly weapon, it is imperative you do something. Make a difference. After the crime is committed, it is too late--there is only accountability and consequences. Do something, say something--act.”

