5/3 - Rex’s Wednesday Morning Forecast
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Wednesday morning, everyone!
It will be a mostly sunny and warm day, with highs in the lower 80s; expect clear skies tonight, with lows in the lower 50s.
Sunny skies are forecasted to return on Thursday, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the lower 60s.
As we head into Friday, expect a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the mid-80s.
It will get hot on Saturday, with highs in the lower 90s and a chance of mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday looks relatively warm, with highs in the upper 80s and a 30% chance for showers or thunderstorms.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.