5/3 - Rex’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WDAM First Alert meteorologist Rex Thompson gives a look at the forecast for Wednesday, May 3.
By Rex Thompson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Wednesday morning, everyone!

It will be a mostly sunny and warm day, with highs in the lower 80s; expect clear skies tonight, with lows in the lower 50s.

Sunny skies are forecasted to return on Thursday, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the lower 60s.

As we head into Friday, expect a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the mid-80s.

It will get hot on Saturday, with highs in the lower 90s and a chance of mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday looks relatively warm, with highs in the upper 80s and a 30% chance for showers or thunderstorms.

WDAM First Alert meteorologist Rex Thompson gives a look at the forecast for Wednesday, May 3.
