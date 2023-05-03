Win Stuff
51st annual Day in the Park set for Saturday

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual tradition filled with activities is set for Saturday.

The 2023 Day in the Park event will start with a 5K and Fun Run throughout the historic district in downtown Laurel. It continues with concessions, bounce houses for kids, arts and crafts and time spent together in Mason Park.

“This is a huge event for Laurel,” said Lora Adcock, the president of the Laurel Arts. “We have thousands of people that will be here in the park. Everyone you know is going to be here, you don’t want to be at home.

We are a rain-or-shine event, so ... if we might have a little sprinkle, wear your favorite ponchos, and just know that everyone will be here on Saturday.”

The event begins at 8 a.m. and registration is still open for the 5K and Fun Run.

