WPD continues to investigate Cornfield Club shooting

Police will continue to investigate, and officials hope somebody will come forward with information.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department continues to investigate a shooting outside the Cornfield Club.

Lt. Don Hopkins said they received a call of shots fired Friday night near Central Avenue.

“Officers responded to the location and began traveling the area of Rankin,” said Hopkins. “While they were in the area, they received a call from Wayne General Hospital that there was a subject who was transported in with a gunshot wound.”

One victim was taken to the hospital, and Hopkins said the victim was talking to his friends one minute and couldn’t move his arm the next.

“Said he didn’t see where the shots came from or who was shooting,” Hopkins said. “He stated that he was just there, and his arm wouldn’t move any longer.”

The Waynesboro Police Department is now turning to the community for help, hoping somebody has information.

“Even something as simple as, ‘well,l I saw this,’ or ‘I saw that, but I can’t identify the person,’ may be able to help us out,” Hopkins said. “If you can give us a description, if you can give us a possible time or vehicle involved or where the person may have been standing when the incident took place, any of that may be helpful.”

The police department said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident. Police will continue to investigate, and officials hope somebody will come forward with information.

