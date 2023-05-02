Win Stuff
What to do if you are still waiting on tax returns

Nearly two weeks have passed since Tax Day, and some residents still have not received their returns.
By Trey Howard
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly two weeks have passed since Tax Day, and some residents still have not received their returns.

The IRS said it could take up to 21 business days to fully process tax returns, and afterward, they will send letters to the address on file.

Cynthia Holland, with Holland’s Tax Service, has been a tax professional for more than 30 years. She said it is normal for some returns to process slower than others.

Holland said the reason for the delay could be an account placed on hold due to child support payments, student loans or mistakes when filing.

“We see a lot of that in our office,” said Holland. “People will come in and ask for our help because they didn’t get a copy printed because they did it themselves. The IRS said that you’ve messed this up and now you’ve got to fix it, and you don’t know how to fix it because you don’t have a copy of it. Then, it makes it very difficult to get the situation taken care of and fixed.”

You can check the status of your refund by logging on to irs.gov and clicking Where’s my refund?

