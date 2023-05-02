Southern Miss cadets invited to competitive AFROTC field training

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Five sophomore cadets from the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC) Detachment 432 at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) were selected to attend the 13-day Field Training this summer at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala.

The national program is highly competitive. Selection is based on a national-level order of merit calculated using a cadet’s CGPA, Air Force Officer Qualification Test score, physical fitness assessment score and commander’s ranking.

The cadets who will be attending field training include Joy Adair of Aberdeen (Miss.), Natalya Brownlee of Sidon (Miss.), Jessica Crenshaw of Creola (Ala.), Charles Dahl of Ocean Springs (Miss.) and Jeremy Jones of Canton (Miss.).

At field training, these cadets will be expected to demonstrate what they have learned over the previous two years in a high-stress and physically demanding environment.

“Cadets will be pushed to overcome their self-doubt and handle conflict with others as they are deliberately placed in situations to observe their followership, leadership and problem-solving skills,” said Lt. Col. Sheena Puleali’i, commander of AFROTC Detachment 432. “I’m extremely proud of our cadets, as entrance into phase II is not guaranteed even for students who entered the AFROTC program with a scholarship. Usually, those not selected to attend are either disenrolled from the program or are able to try again the following year.”

Jones, who is pursuing an information technology major with a minor in aerospace studies, said this honor is an important career milestone.

“The honor of my selection means that I’m taking another huge step in my leadership development and building my future career,” said Jones. “Even though I met my goal of being one of the selectees for field training, the race isn’t over as I set my sights on being a fully commissioned Officer in the United States Air Force.

“While being an AFROTC student at USM, I’ve been able to participate in activities that boost morale with fellow cadets. Additionally, I’ve been able to evaluate my abilities and talents as a leader by participating in group leadership projects and visiting Air Force bases to learn more about what it takes to be a leader.”

Brownlee, who is pursuing a health sciences (health care studies) major with double minors in aerospace studies and public health policy and administration, said she joined the program to be a flight nurse in the military.

“I found out that I was accepted into field training at the same time as I received my nursing school acceptance here at USM,” said Brownlee. “This is exciting, as I aspire to be a flight nurse in the military. I have been in this program for two years, and this precise moment shows me that hard work does pay off.

“As a cadet, I have been able to lead in multiple aspects of the detachment, like MSG Color Guard commander and as a recruitment officer and a special events officer. As a more experienced cadet, I have been able to assist newer members and help them adapt to the culture and expectations.”

While she has had a lot of opportunities to advance her career, Brownlee said that companionship is her favorite part of AFROTC.

“My favorite part of pursuing AFROTC at USM has been the people that I have met along the way,” said Brownlee. “The organization is tight-knit, so it forces you to trust and depend on one another. Throughout the program, I have met so many people that I will most likely meet again later in life.”

The AFROTC program consists of three main phases:

Phase I is the program’s first two years when cadets are considered General Military Course cadets. During this phase, cadets learn about the foundation of the Air Force and Space Force, as well as lessons on followership and leadership. They also participate in weekly group physical training sessions.

Phase II occurs between cadets’ sophomore and junior years when cadets are selected to attend field training.

Phase III begins upon successful completion of field training when the students start their last two years in the program. They will also enter membership into the Professional Officer Course. At this time, they take more in-depth studies of leadership, effective communication and national security issues at this level. They also put into practice their leadership, organization and communication skills in a lab setting.

Visit the AFROTC Detachment’s website to learn more, or call 601.266.4468.

