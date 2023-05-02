Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Parents shot in front of children during Ohio home invasion, police say

Authorities in Ohio say a father was killed and a mother critically injured in a home invasion....
Authorities in Ohio say a father was killed and a mother critically injured in a home invasion. Police say the initial investigation revealed that someone forced entry into the house and fired shots.(Source: WSYX via CNN)
By WSYX Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - Authorities in Ohio say a father was killed and a mother critically injured in a home invasion turned shooting that their children witnessed.

Police say the Sunday night incident apparently began as a home invasion in Columbus, Ohio. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 11:57 p.m.

Brandon Gilliam, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 28-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition. Officers say the two victims lived together and were the parents of the five children in the home.

The initial investigation revealed that someone forced entry into the house and fired shots. Police say some of the children witnessed the shooting and helped their mother call 911.

None of the children were physically hurt. They were placed with Franklin County Children Services overnight, and police say other family members have been in contact with the agency.

Detectives are trying to determine the motive for the shooting and how many people were involved. No suspect information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since...
Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting
The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two women wanted in...
HPD seeks public help locating two suspects in ongoing investigations
Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes
Truck possibly connected to Hinds County jail escape found in Newton County
Hattiesburg police are seeking the driver of a vehicle who struck a pedestrian about 6:30 a.m. ...
HPD asking public’s help finding hit-and-run driver

Latest News

Seersha Sulack, 5, was born with severe combined immunodeficiency. She will soon undergo gene...
5-year-old with ‘bubble baby’ disease set for life-changing treatment
Promising gene therapies for rare diseases have sometimes had trouble getting to market because...
Family hopes gene therapy will help 5-year-old girl with severe immunodeficiency
A windstorm kicked up clouds of dust in southern Illinois and caused numerous crashes on...
At least 6 killed after dozens crash in Illinois dust storm
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens