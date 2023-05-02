Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

North Mississippi murder suspect captured by US Marshals in Memphis

Jabroski Lloyd, 32
Jabroski Lloyd, 32(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Jabroski Lloyd, 32, of Mississippi, who was wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with murder from an incident that happened in Shelby, Mississippi.

On Jan. 6, Bolivar County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call and discovered a man who had been shot multiple times lying in the roadway dead.

The victim was identified as Elvester Trotter, 29, of Shelby.

Kentarius Allen, 25, was also charged with the murder and is currently in custody at the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility.

On Jan. 12, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department obtained a murder warrant for the arrest of Lloyd.

The USMS Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Oxford, Miss., adopted the case and developed information that Lloyd had fled to the Memphis area.

The Two Rivers Task Force was requested to apprehend and arrest Lloyd.

In the afternoon of May 1, the Two Rivers Task Force and Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies surrounded a room at the Governor’s Inn in Memphis.

Deputies knocked and announced their presence at the door. After making entry into the room, deputies found Lloyd hiding under the bed.

He was placed under arrest without incident or injury and transported to the Shelby County Jail to await extradition to Mississippi.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Casey Grayson
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
The teens are trying to keep positive while making sure no one forgets their best friend.
Hancock High student’s tragic death at prom afterparty leaves friends, family mourning
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Mississippi's new license plates will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals.
Mississippi unveils new license plate design, and there’s not much to it

Latest News

Forrest County Circuit Court
Woman receives suspended sentence for embezzlement in Forrest County
Jones College graduation ceremony shifted from evening to morning because of expected inclement...
Jones College shift graduation ceremony to dodge expected inclement weather
The Petal School District to host 2nd annual job fair for non-licensed employees
Petal School District hosts 2nd annual job fair for non-licensed employees
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 5/3
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 5/3
Hurricane Awareness Tour
Hurricane Awareness Tour makes stop in Jackson