Mississippi unveils new license plate design, and there’s not much to it

One driver said, “It’s no Lighthouse tag, but honestly? Much better.”
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - After a lawsuit and nearly five years of complaints about Mississippi’s standard license plate being “boring” or “dirty looking,” a new design is on the way. And it’s pretty basic.

Mississippi's new license plates will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals.
Mississippi's new license plates will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals.(State of Mississippi)

Last November, the state kicked off a contest to redesign Mississippi’s standard license plate. In just one month, more than 400 submissions came in from across the state. The License Tag Commission (which is the Governor, Commissioner of Revenue, State Treasurer, and Attorney General) picked the winning design, submitted by Leah Frances Eaton of Starkville.

“We had so many fantastic designs submitted that it was really tough to pick only one winner,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The clear talent and creativity of Mississippians was well on display. We are excited to announce the new design and hope that drivers can enjoy showcasing it on road trips both near and far.”

The new license plates will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals.

We asked our Facebook followers for opinions on the new plates, and most seemed happy with the simple design.

One user commented, “Matches every color vehicle. Simple, plain, easy to read. Good contrast for easy identification in case of crime. Magnolia is symbolic of our state without being too flashy or anything. I like it.”

Another user said, “I like the magnolia, but it looks a bit outdated TBH.”

And finally, echoing the feelings of a lot of coast residents who fondly remember the tag featuring the Biloxi Lighthouse, “It’s no Lighthouse tag, but honestly? Much better.”

What do you think? Add your comment to the conversation here:

