May 1 is National College Decision Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - May 1 is a special day for high school students across the nation.

This day marks the deadline for students to confirm their college enrollment for the fall semester, which could be both exciting and stressful.

Students like Kristen Wilson took the time to consider what factors are important to their livelihood. She remembers what made her want to attend the University of Southern Mississippi.

“I think it was community and a place that would encourage me and pour into me as an individual because I came in as a very shy girl,” said Wilson. “Growing up in a small town, I always get to see the same people, so I wanted to branch out, and get a chance to meet people I wouldn’t have gotten the chance to meet otherwise.”

This year, colleges have reportedly received 70,000 more applications than last year.

