Lauren Rogers Museum of Art recreates dedication from 1923

Members from all over the Pine Belt gathered in the museum to listen to why it was created.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art held a dedication ceremony, recreating the original from 1923.

Guests learned about the Eastman Memorial Foundation, which was created by Lauren Rogers’ parents and grandparents in memorial of him. The foundation’s purpose was to found, endow and maintain a public library, museum, art gallery and educational institution in the state of Mississippi.

“The vision of the founders in 1922, with the foundation, and in 1923, when we opened, was that they didn’t want anybody not to be able to come in and learn something because they couldn’t afford to and that really drives what we do,” said George Bassi, the executive director of the museum. “It drives our education program, what we do in schools, what we do in living facilities, no matter what we do, education’s always the heart of that.”

