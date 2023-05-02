Win Stuff
Laurel native, Olympic champion Ralph Boston dies at 83

Ralph Boston Park in Laurel ensures his legacy lives on in his hometown.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel native and Olympic champion Ralph Boston passed away over the weekend. He was 83 years old.

Boston broke Jesse Owens’ world record in the long jump and then won the Olympic title.

Boston would later win silver and bronze at the next two Olympics.

He was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 1979.

Condolences came in from people all over the sports world today including Olympic great Carl Lewis, who said he idolized Boston as a child.

Ralph Boston Park in Laurel ensures his legacy lives on in his hometown.

